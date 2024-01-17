NEW DETAILS: Business execs, Air Force vet on Mad River school board short list

Pickle served 29 years — several of them as president or vice president — before her resignation was announced earlier this month.

Eight candidates sent letters of interest before last week’s deadline, district records show. The one the board appoints is expected to serve the remainder of the term, which is set to expire at the end of 2025.

The board plans to appoint a new member after the interviews on Thursday night, and the selected candidate will be sworn in Monday night, Treasurer Jerry Ellender said. A brief description of the four remaining candidates, according to school district records, includes:

• Amy Cooper is executive director of a property management company and has served as president of the Riverside Jaycees. She has volunteered in Riverside for more than 20 years.

• Mitch Lambert owns a transportation logistics business. He is a lifelong Riverside resident and a Stebbins High School grad who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University.

• Beverly Sherwood is a finance specialist for Miami Twp. She is a member of the Stebbins PTO, the high school’s alumni association, and is a community volunteer.

• Terrance Tolbert is a retired Air Force master sergeant who is a safety specialist for a private business. He has earned three associate degrees from the Community College of the Air Force.