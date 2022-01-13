NEW DETAILS: Centerville ‘using every option’ to keep schools open as COVID cases rise

CENTERVILLE — Centerville schools wants to maintain its in-person education despite recent rising COVID-19 cases that have caused many local districts to move to remote learning, its superintendent said today.
Superintendent Tom Henderson said “we are committed to using every option” for face-to-face classes in a message sent to Centerville and Washington Twp. families.
“Our goal is to keep students in school in-person so we can continue to move forward with learning,” Henderson said in the message.
“Like many other school districts, it can be challenging for us to find enough substitutes each day, but we are committed to using every option we have to keep our classrooms open,” he said.
“We believe teaching and learning is most effective in-person, and we do not have plans to move to remote learning at this time,” Henderson added.
Centerville City Schools data shows that about 30% of the positive coronavirus recorded this school year have come in January.
The number of positive COVID cases as of Jan. 8 in Centerville schools’ for 2021-22 school year was 890, 258 of which were recorded last week, according to its website.
Kettering City Schools has seen similar recent numbers this month and has also continued in-person learning while “monitoring student and staff attendance daily,” the district said earlier this week.
Since last week, school districts in Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Lebanon, Northridge and West Carrollton have all suspended in-person classes due to rising coronavirus cases.
