NEW DETAILS: Centerville ‘using every option’ to keep schools open as COVID cases rise

Centerville City Schools data shows that about 30% of the positive coronavirus recorded this school year have come in January.

The number of positive COVID cases as of Jan. 8 in Centerville schools’ for 2021-22 school year was 890, 258 of which were recorded last week, according to its website.

Kettering City Schools has seen similar recent numbers this month and has also continued in-person learning while “monitoring student and staff attendance daily,” the district said earlier this week.

Since last week, school districts in Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Lebanon, Northridge and West Carrollton have all suspended in-person classes due to rising coronavirus cases.