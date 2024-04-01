NEW DETAILS: Chase Bank plans to build new Kettering site near Kroger

Credit: JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: JEN BALDUF/STAFF

By
32 minutes ago
Plans to construct a bank have been submitted to Kettering on a site near the intersection of East Dorothy Lane and Woodman Drive where a building was recently demolished.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank has filed plans to build at 2119 E. Dorothy, according to Kettering records.

The site is south of Kroger on an outlot that formerly housed a Rex store and later an Aaron’s before it was recently torn down.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. bought the nearly 0.75-acre land in February for $2.07 million from Stampd Kettering I LLC, Montgomery County real estate records show.

ExploreEARLIER: Survivors of horrific 1974 Xenia tornado recall twister’s deadly impact as anniversary nears

“We aren’t able to share any details at this time,” Stephanie Gostomski, vice president of regional communications for JPMorgan Chase & Co., told the Dayton Daily News.

Plans submitted to Kettering indicate a building of about 3,445 square feet with access from Dorothy and a private drive leading to Woodman.

The bank would include a drive through ATM with updated parking and utilities, city records show.

Stampd bought the land in September 2022 for just under $1.3 million, according to the county auditor’s office.

ExplorePOPULAR: City condemns Kettering restaurant, says business unfit for occupancy

The original building was constructed in 1970 and was 10,710 square feet, county records state. Last year, Kettering rezoned the land from an economic overlay district to business district.

City Planner Ryan Homsi said at the time that the change would offer more flexibility for future redevelopment.

