NEW DETAILS: Chewy is looking for 400 more workers near Dayton International

Pet goods e-commerce powerhouse Chewy Inc. needs more workers at its 3280 Lightner Road distribution center.
The company said it is hiring more than 400 full- and part-time positions for the fulfillment center there. The center already has 1,300 workers.
Joanna Hass, a spokeswoman for Chewy, said new hires can earn up to to $20.50 an hour depending on shift and job with sign-on bonuses of $500, referral bonuses of $500 and temporary overtime incentives of up to $500 in addition to overtime pay.
Those interested may apply at Chewy.com/jobs, or interview on site 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at at the center.
Based in Dania Beach, Fla., and founded in 2011, Chewy is an online retailer of pet food and supplies and employs more than 10,000 people nationwide. It opened its 692,000-square-foot Dayton distribution site in the summer of 2019.
“We had anticipated hiring about 600, but we’re over 1,000″ employees,” Gregg Walsh, vice president of fulfillment center operations for Chewy, told the Dayton Daily News in October 2019. “We’ll be hiring 200 more by the end of the year.”
Company officers have said the Dayton center fits well within Chewy’s network, which includes distribution centers in Indiana and Pennsylvania. In March 2020, a Charlotte, N.C. fulfillment center was scheduled to open.