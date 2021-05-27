NEW DETAILS: Chewy is looking for 400 more workers near Dayton International

The company said it is hiring more than 400 full- and part-time positions for the fulfillment center there. The center already has 1,300 workers.

Joanna Hass, a spokeswoman for Chewy, said new hires can earn up to to $20.50 an hour depending on shift and job with sign-on bonuses of $500, referral bonuses of $500 and temporary overtime incentives of up to $500 in addition to overtime pay.