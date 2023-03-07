NEW DETAILS: Condos proposed near Beavercreek Golf Course

BreakingNews
Builder proposes new home subdivision in Springboro
FAIRBORN — A developer wants to build 55 condominiums on more than 10 acres on vacant Fairborn land near the Beavercreek Golf Club.

Preliminary plans to construct six buildings at 2316 New Germany Trebein Road and a zoning change were approved by Fairborn City Council Monday night.

IBI Group of Cincinnati sought the change from a suburban residential designation to Planned Unit Development for the project, called Glenview, Fairborn records show. It is proposed between Beaver Valley Road and the Beavercreek Golf Club.

The Beaver Creek Wetlands Association has concerns about the proposal, but is not against the overall development, a letter from the group states.

The proposal had the endorsement of the city’s planning board, which voted unanimously last month to recommend it.

The land is owned by BCGolf Limited Partnership, a West Carrollton group which bought the property in 1998 for $80,000, according to Greene County Auditor’s Office records.

Grand Communities LLC of Erlanger, Ky. would become the new owner, Fairborn records state.

