One week till Kroger closes two stores, opens new one in Riverside

Local News
By , Staff Writer
46 minutes ago
Smithville Road and Spinning Road stores slated to close March 9; new store to open March 10

RIVERSIDE — Next week Kroger is preparing to close an East Dayton grocery store and a Riverside store that are two miles apart, as it opens a new, larger location in between the two sites.

The Cincinnati-based national retailer will shutter its Pinewood Plaza business on South Smithville Road in Dayton and a store on Spinning Road in Riverside before launching the new Riverside location at the intersection of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road.

The current Riverside store is set to close at 6 p.m. Thursday March 9, and the Dayton site is expected shut its doors for good that day as well. Both stores have been mainstays in their neighborhoods for decades. The Spinning Road location opened more than 60 years ago, city officials said.

The Smithville store on Thursday had some products — especially produce and fresh meat — in good supply. Many other shelves containing frozen items, canned goods, and other non-perishables were largely empty, with remaining items listed at 25% and 50% off as part of the “store closing sale.”

The $23 million new Kroger is set for a grand opening Friday, March 10, according to the company. It will be a 100,349-square-foot facility housing about 160 jobs at the former Kmart site that was demolished last year, officials have said.

Both the current and future Riverside businesses are at Burkhardt Road intersections, not far from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Airway Road.

Kroger opened a $1.6 million fuel center at the intersection of Woodman and Burkhardt in December. Before that, the property had been vacant since Kmart closed in 2017, Riverside officials have said.

