NEW DETAILS: Court bars Centerville High School teens charged in gun issue from social media

Police said the two were arrested on campus after the rifle was found in the male’s vehicle. He had reportedly gone on a recent hunting trip and had not removed the gun from the automobile, authorities said.

The female then took a picture of the weapon in the vehicle and posted it on Snapchat, along with a threat, police said.

Police and school district officials said there was “never any imminent threat to the staff and students of CHS,” according to a message Superintendent Tom Henderson sent to families.