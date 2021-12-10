dayton-daily-news logo
NEW DETAILS: Court bars Centerville High School teens charged in gun issue from social media

Two Centerville High School students facing felony charges involving a gun incident on campus have been released from juvenile detention and placed on electronic home monitoring. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
Two Centerville High School students facing felony charges involving a gun incident on campus have been released from juvenile detention and placed on electronic home monitoring. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

DAYTON — Two Centerville High School students facing felony charges involving a gun incident on campus have been released from juvenile detention and placed on electronic home monitoring.

The 15-year-old female is charged with making a terroristic threat while the 16-year-old male faces one count of conveyance of deadly weapon in a school safety zone, court records show.

Denials have been entered in each of the charges, third- and fifth-degree felonies respectively, according to Montgomery County Juvenile Court records.

Court documents show both teens were released Wednesday, have been placed on electronic home monitoring and barred from social media. Police said they were arrested Dec. 3 after a rifle was found in a vehicle at the high school.

The teens are scheduled to reappear before Judge Anthony Capizzi Dec. 23, court records show.

Police said the two were arrested on campus after the rifle was found in the male’s vehicle. He had reportedly gone on a recent hunting trip and had not removed the gun from the automobile, authorities said.

The female then took a picture of the weapon in the vehicle and posted it on Snapchat, along with a threat, police said.

Police and school district officials said there was “never any imminent threat to the staff and students of CHS,” according to a message Superintendent Tom Henderson sent to families.

Nick Blizzard
Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

