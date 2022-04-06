NEW DETAILS: Court seeks arrests of 3 in Kettering post office check thefts

The warrants issued by Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley instructed law enforcement to arrest George, Kinder and Yates “in this or any other adjoining county” in which the defendants are found.

All of the indictments were issued March 8, according to court documents. The crimes occurred between June 2 and July 10, 2021, the indictments state.

Kettering police began investigating reports of check theft in July 2021 after checks totaling $24,000 were fraudulently altered and cashed in the region.

Those cases involved about 15 victims who dropped checks in outdoor mailboxes at the Forrer Boulevard and East Stroop Road post offices in Kettering, Mason said earlier.

The Kettering stolen checks ranged from $1,625 to $2,210, according to Mason. He said the suspects took the checks, changed the name of the payee and the amount of money the checks were written for, and were then able to cash the checks.