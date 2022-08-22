NEW DETAILS: Dayton-area business wants to build boat, RV storage site

Much of the business is “intended to cater to nearby residences need for mandated indoor storage of recreational vehicles, boats, campers, fifth wheels (and) vintage autos,” the proposal states.

It would include a caretaker residence in a home that is currently on the property, township records show.

“The storage buildings are not anticipated to generate large volumes of traffic. Typically, a boat or RV is stored long term and access would be mainly sporadic during the course of the year,” according to the proposal.

A final development plan is set to be considered by Washington Twp. trustees next month during a public hearing, Development Director Ryan Lee said.

A rezoning and predevelopment plan was approved by the township trustees earlier this year, he added.

If approved by the township, Durbin said his company hopes to break ground in the coming months and have spaces available for rent next spring.

Buckeye Pools, located on Miamisburg-Centerville Road, has been in business for more than 45 years. The company builds residential and commercial swimming pools, according to its website.