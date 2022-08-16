dayton-daily-news logo
New Kettering park plans include zip line, trails linking with path to UD

A proposal to build Gentile Park near the Kettering Business Park will be the subject of a public hearing. The park, has been discussed for a number of years, would include a zip line, walking/bike trails and playground equipment with the path eventually connecting to a newly-installed one that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show. FILE

35 minutes ago

A plan to develop a new neighborhood recreation site near Kettering Business Park is moving forward.

Gentile Park is proposed for 915 Peach Orchard Road, 21.9 acres of city-owned land surrounded by housing on three sides and the business park on the north, records show.

The site has been zoned for business park and residential. Kettering’s Planning Commission Monday night voted 3-0 to approve a conditional use request by city parks Superintendent Gary Schussler.

ExploreECONOMY: Suburban group addressing aggregation amid rising energy rates

The vote came after a public hearing in which there were no comments for or against the issue.

“It would not have active sports fields (to make it) a programmed park,” City Planner David Roller said. “So, we do not anticipate that it would be programmed for city-wide and would not be a large generator of vehicular traffic.”

The park, has been discussed for a number of years, would include walking/bike trails, a zip line, benches and playground equipment spread along the trails, according to Kettering documents.

ExploreECONOMY: Slow supply chain, material shortages cause delays in major local projects

The park’s pedestrian connections within would extend along a former railroad right-of-way and link to Wiltshire Boulevard, which would then tie into a newly-installed pedestrian path that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.

Kettering has budgeted $1.5 million for Gentile Park to come from this year’s capital improvement fund. The city acquired the land from the federal government in 2005, according to Montgomery County property records.

ExploreEARLIER: Class of 2023 a ‘resilient group’: Area high school seniors talk about ‘pivotal times,’ coming year

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

