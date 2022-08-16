New Kettering park plans include zip line, trails linking with path to UD

A plan to develop a new neighborhood recreation site near Kettering Business Park is moving forward.
Gentile Park is proposed for 915 Peach Orchard Road, 21.9 acres of city-owned land surrounded by housing on three sides and the business park on the north, records show.
The site has been zoned for business park and residential. Kettering’s Planning Commission Monday night voted 3-0 to approve a conditional use request by city parks Superintendent Gary Schussler.
The vote came after a public hearing in which there were no comments for or against the issue.
“It would not have active sports fields (to make it) a programmed park,” City Planner David Roller said. “So, we do not anticipate that it would be programmed for city-wide and would not be a large generator of vehicular traffic.”
The park, has been discussed for a number of years, would include walking/bike trails, a zip line, benches and playground equipment spread along the trails, according to Kettering documents.
The park’s pedestrian connections within would extend along a former railroad right-of-way and link to Wiltshire Boulevard, which would then tie into a newly-installed pedestrian path that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
Kettering has budgeted $1.5 million for Gentile Park to come from this year’s capital improvement fund. The city acquired the land from the federal government in 2005, according to Montgomery County property records.
