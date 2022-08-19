dayton-daily-news logo
X

Deal brings more broadband to Centerville, Kettering; 4 other cities to follow

Installation of a wifi-to-home connection is expected to start this fall in Centerville and Kettering as part of a Miami Valley Communications Council deal that will eventually provide that service to Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood and West Carrollton. STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Installation of a wifi-to-home connection is expected to start this fall in Centerville and Kettering as part of a Miami Valley Communications Council deal that will eventually provide that service to Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood and West Carrollton. STAFF

Local News
By
7 minutes ago
Point Broadband another choice in “how fast they want their internet to be and what they pay for their internet.”

Wifi-to-home installation is expected to start this fall in Centerville and Kettering in a deal that also includes providing broadband service to Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood and West Carrollton.

The Miami Valley Communications Council’s agreement with Point Broadband to give six of its eight member cities more fiber-optic choices for residents and businesses will begin with Centerville and Kettering, MVCC Executive Director Jay Weiskircher said.

“They’re looking at probably the latter part of October or the first part of November,” he said.

The business will provide symmetrical internet speeds — the same download and upload speeds — up to 10 Gigabits, along with a suite of enhanced digital voice services, officials have said.

“It’s another provider. It’s more competition,” Weiskircher said. “It’s having additional choices for people when it comes to how fast they want their internet to be and what they pay for their internet.

ExploreEARLIER: Longtime Miamisburg council member to resign

The Georgia-based Point Broadband has a long-term, multimillion-dollar deal with the MVCC to expand its fiber broadband network to those six cities. The business has a separate deal with Springboro, also a council member.

The Springboro project “is being completed soon and we are ready to expand,” Point Broadband Chief Executive Officer Todd Holt said recently in an email to the Dayton Daily News.

For the MVCC project, Holt noted, “we really don’t want to set any specific expectations in this supply chain-challenged, inflationary environment we are all living in today.

“There are just too many variables and too much downside to provide dates and locations at this point,” he added.

ExplorePOPULAR: New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system

Weiskircher said he spoke Wednesday with Point Broadband officials, who “told us the latter part of next year they hope to get started” in Miaimsburg, Moraine, Oakwood and West Carrollton.

“But I think there’s some flexibility in that as well,” he added.

There are no contractual issues involving a specific installation timeframe, Weiskircher said. But finishing work in all six cities is “supposed to take about 36 to 42 months once they begin the work,” he added.

Weiskircher has said the business is “picking up 100% of the tab” for what he said was a multimillion dollar, 15-year agreement with two five-year options.

ExploreRELATED: Suburban group addressing aggregation amid rising energy rates

Broadband provides high-speed internet access via multiple types of technologies, including fiber optics, wireless, cable, DSL and satellite.

Point Broadband’s network would be an internet option for all in the MVCC’s GATEway Public Fiber Network, a $3 million project resulting in a 44-mile ring, officials have said, but video components are not part of the deal.

Point Broadband’s rates have not been disclosed.

“The best connection is directly from the home,” Weiskircher said. And “people will still have the options they have right now.”

ExploreECONOMY: Slow supply chain, material shortages cause delays in major local projects

In Other News
1
Miami County fair wraps up big year, prepares for big changes
2
Over 1.4M DeWALT miter saws recalled for safety guard breaking
3
Springboro council moves proposed DORA expansion to next step
4
Infant death, injury reports lead to recall of over 2M baby swings...
5
Humane agents remove 26 animals from Jefferson Twp. farm

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top