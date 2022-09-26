BreakingNews
Best of Dayton: It’s the last day to vote! Here’s how to get involved
NEW DETAILS: Dayton business set today to start demolition of former Fairborn school

FAIRBORN — A Dayton business is scheduled today to start demolition of the former Fairborn Primary School.

Steve Rauch, Inc. is set to begin that work at 8 a.m. on the 65-year-old building at 4 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, according to the school district.

Rauch, Inc. was awarded the contract with a bid of $676,376 bid. Roughly half of the cost will be funded by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission as part of Fairborn’s plan to rebuild schools, officials said.

The targeted time frame for demolition completion is the week of Thanksgiving, Jeff Patrick, Fairborn schools business affairs director, has said.

The property was fenced off for abatement work, which began in August, Patrick said. As part of the demolition, the school district will be offering free bricks at a site outside of the fenced-in area, he has said.

The new school is next to the playground at the old site, formerly known as Five Points.

