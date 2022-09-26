NEW DETAILS: Dayton business set today to start demolition of former Fairborn school

Steve Rauch, Inc. is set to begin that work at 8 a.m. on the 65-year-old building at 4 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, according to the school district.

Rauch, Inc. was awarded the contract with a bid of $676,376 bid. Roughly half of the cost will be funded by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission as part of Fairborn’s plan to rebuild schools, officials said.