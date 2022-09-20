JUST IN: Fairborn approves new restaurant featuring outdoor patio

FAIRBORN — A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area is seeking to build a site in Fairborn.
Plans for an El Toro at 1388 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road were approved Monday night by Fairborn City Council after a public hearing on the issue.
The business proposal calls an 8,290 square foot building with more than 1,400 square feet of patio space on about 1.7 acres east of Interstate 675, city records show.
The restaurant would have about 35 full- and part-time jobs, include more than 70 parking spaces and operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, according to Fairborn records.
El Toro has several locations in Dayton and surrounding communities, including Beavercreek, Centerville, Englewood, Huber Heights, Kettering, Miami Twp. near the Dayton Mall and Springboro.
Council approved a preliminary planned unit development and a final plat, which the city’s planning board voted 6-0 to favor Sept. 13.
