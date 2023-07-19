BreakingNews
Sneakerheads rejoice: Fire Blocks to get ‘Corporate’ sneaker, clothing store
X

NEW DETAILS: Dayton VA development submissions deadline extended

Local News
By
29 minutes ago

The Department of Veterans Affairs is giving developers more time to submit proposals for underused or unused building on the Dayton VA campus.

Since last year, the VA has invited businesses to consider long-term leases on the well-known and well maintained West Dayton campus for up to 99 years.

ExploreDayton VA open to offers on using empty buildings — and possibly changing lives

Enhanced Use Leases, or “EULs,” are a way for the federal government to fund construction and development on federal property.

VA officials in Washington D.C. are not able to disclose the number of development proposals they have for the 4100 W. Third St. campus right now, said Rhonda Moore, a spokeswoman for the Dayton VA.

“However, they can say there is a lot of interest in the posted solicitation,” she added. “VA will be extending the solicitation an additional 60 days from the original closing date.”

The original deadline for development proposal submissions was 3 p.m. Aug. 4. That would put a new deadline in early October, but Moore cautioned that there is no final definite deadline at this time.

A link to the project on the Sam.gov web site can be found here.

Assets available for possible development include:

The “Doctor’s Row” (Buildings 209, 210, 211, 212, 213 & 214).

Also open for devlelopment: The Freedom House, Building 226; the Liberty House, Building 225; the Police Service, Building 127; and the Catholic Chapel, Building 119; the Protestant Chapel, Building 118, as well as the campus’ historic Grotto Area

The VA campus off West Third Street, between Gettysburg Avenue and Liscum Drive, has been a center of activity in recent years.

The campus will be home to a planned $100 million National VA History Center in two historic buildings: the Old Headquarters and the Clubhouse. That project has been eyed for a tentative 2026 completion.

The VA Medical Center anchors the campus, a hospital that drew 276,072 primary-care appointments in 2021, a number that does not include mental health services.

In Other News
1
QUIZ: How much do you know about Dayton Air Show history?
2
5 ways to get debt help locally with many households falling further...
3
Turner, allies introduce sanctions bill to bolster Dayton Peace Accords
4
Road rage in Ohio: Montgomery, Warren, Butler counties in top 5, Clark...
5
Singer and Ohio native John Legend canvasses Hamilton County in...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top