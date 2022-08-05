NEW DETAILS: Delphi pensions bill stalls in Senate

A bill that would restore the pensions of salaried retired engineers and managers of Delphi, thousands of whom still live in the Miami Valley, has stalled in the Senate.
A senator’s objection made a quick unanimous vote for the bill impossible Thursday.
Nothing additional was added to the legislation, according to Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office. Brown, D-Ohio, asked for the Senate to pass the legislation through unanimous consent. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, objected to unanimous consent.
While unanimous consent is no longer possible for the bill, the slower process of a floor vote in the Senate still remains.
The House of Representatives passed the bill with bipartisan backing July 27. Sen. Rob Portman, Brown’s Ohio counterpart, is a co-sponsor and supports the bill, Brown has noted.
The bill requires the U.S. Treasury to make up the difference between the partial pensions paid by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. — the government-based insurer of last resort for private retirement plans — and what salaried Delphi retirees understood they were always owed, plus interest.
Salaried retirees saw their pensions diminished greatly when the PBGC assumed control of the pensions after Delphi’s bankruptcy in 2009, reduced by up to 70% in some cases, while GM continued to support the pensions of hourly, union-represented Delphi workers.
“Today Senate Republicans blocked thousands of Ohioans from receiving the retirement benefits they earned,” Brown said in a release Thursday. “We’ve worked for more than a decade to restore the pensions of retired Delphi salaried workers who lost their retirement after their company went bankrupt during the Great Recession, a time when Washington bailed out Wall Street, but left too many Americans on their own. I won’t stop fighting for these Ohio workers.”
