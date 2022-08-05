NEW DETAILS: Delphi pensions bill stalls in Senate

The bill requires the U.S. Treasury to make up the difference between the partial pensions paid by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. — the government-based insurer of last resort for private retirement plans — and what salaried Delphi retirees understood they were always owed, plus interest.

Salaried retirees saw their pensions diminished greatly when the PBGC assumed control of the pensions after Delphi’s bankruptcy in 2009, reduced by up to 70% in some cases, while GM continued to support the pensions of hourly, union-represented Delphi workers.

“Today Senate Republicans blocked thousands of Ohioans from receiving the retirement benefits they earned,” Brown said in a release Thursday. “We’ve worked for more than a decade to restore the pensions of retired Delphi salaried workers who lost their retirement after their company went bankrupt during the Great Recession, a time when Washington bailed out Wall Street, but left too many Americans on their own. I won’t stop fighting for these Ohio workers.”