NEW DETAILS: DOD formally rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate

And former service members may petition military department review boards to correct their personnel records, including records characterizing the nature of their discharge from the service.

The mandate is the subject of a federal lawsuit in which dozens of Airmen who serve or have served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — among others — allege that the Air Force has not granted exemptions from the mandate for reasons of religious belief.

In a recent order for “Hunter Doster, et al. v. Hon Frank Kendall, et al.”, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s order denying the federal government’s appeal to require a class of Air Force members to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Doster is an first lieutenant working at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, according to his LinkedIn page.

It was not immediately clear how that case will be resolved in light of the DOD’s new action.