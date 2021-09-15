New details emerge on Oregon District restaurant owner’s Centerville plans

Blondet wants to combine the buildings with “one consistent exterior style that cohesively” melds the structures, plans state.

“We took architectural elements from both buildings in designing the exterior facades, but found it necessary to alter some of the roof lines and fenestration to create a more unified building,” according to the proposal.

Centerville’s Uptown is a small business corridor that’s the focus of an estimated $11 million project designed to transform the historic town center in and around the intersection of North Main and Franklin streets over several years.

Last month a 113-acre entertainment district allowing for 15 more liquor permits was approved by the Ohio Department of Commerce for an area that mirrors the Architectural Preservation District.