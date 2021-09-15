New details emerge on Oregon District restaurant owner’s Centerville plans

CENTERVILLE — Plans by the owner of a popular upscale Oregon District restaurant for an Uptown Centerville location call for a 100-plus seat site named La Bara — at least for now.
Salar Restaurant and Lounge co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondet wants to combine buildings at 57-59 and 63 W. Franklin St. in the city’s Architectural Preservation District, according to the major site plan submitted to the city. That plan said it would have up to 149 seats.
Merging the properties would make a 0.44-acre lot for the restaurant, which Centerville records have indicated would have a 110-seat capacity.
“La Bara shall feature an exciting world-fusion menu created by one of Dayton’s most accomplished chefs,” the plan states. “The restaurant shall be reasonably priced, providing an upscale yet comfortable dining experience for all to enjoy.”
La Bara is a working name for the restaurant and will likely change when updated plans are submitted as is expected, according to the city.
Blondet wants to combine the buildings with “one consistent exterior style that cohesively” melds the structures, plans state.
“We took architectural elements from both buildings in designing the exterior facades, but found it necessary to alter some of the roof lines and fenestration to create a more unified building,” according to the proposal.
Centerville’s Uptown is a small business corridor that’s the focus of an estimated $11 million project designed to transform the historic town center in and around the intersection of North Main and Franklin streets over several years.
Last month a 113-acre entertainment district allowing for 15 more liquor permits was approved by the Ohio Department of Commerce for an area that mirrors the Architectural Preservation District.