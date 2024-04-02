NEW DETAILS: GE’s split into three publicly traded companies is complete

The company’s health care unit, GE HealthCare, became a standalone company last year.

That leaves GE Aerospace, which remains an independent company, continuing to use the familiar “GE” stock ticker on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of GE closed at $175.53 Monday.

The latter company, based in Evendale, is a big Dayton-area employer. Last month, GE Aerospace announced that it is investing $650 million in its manufacturing sites and supplier partners this year to increase production and strengthen quality to better support its commercial and defense customers.

That includes $19.9 million at sites in the Dayton area and more than $127.3 million across sites in Ohio.

GE Aerospace has hundreds of Dayton-area employees, with manufacturing and engineering sites in Vandalia, Beavercreek and on the University of Dayton campus. The company has about 300 employees at the University of Dayton-based EPISCenter (the Electrical Power Integrated Systems Center) alone.

With its new Beavercreek facility in the Miami Valley Research Park, GE Unison consolidated operations in what had been four buildings.

About 9,000 Ohioans work for the company.

The company is also one of the biggest suppliers to military aviation, with a strong connection to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the heart of Air Force logistics and research work.

Based in Butler County’s West Chester Twp. is CFM International, a joint venture of GE and French company Snecma.