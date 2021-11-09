GE Aviation ‘optimistic’ after announcement of three-way corporate split

For now, the company is emphasizing four points.

Following the spin-offs, GE will be an aviation-focused company shaping what it called “the future of flight.”

The planned changes will take time — the health care segment is expected to separate first in early 2023, with the energy business following in early ‘24.

There is no anticipated impact to facilities or employees at this time.

Slattery will continue as CEO of GE Aviation.

Evendale-based GE Aviation has hundreds of Dayton-area employees. Joe Krisciunas, electrical power systems president at GE Aviation, told the Dayton Daily News last month that he has 22 engineering jobs open in Vandalia and Dayton, not counting other engineering, manufacturing and assembly openings across the company’s Dayton-area footprint. (The company has about 300 employees at the University of Dayton-based EPISCenter alone.)

Based in West Chester Twp. is CFM International, a joint venture of GE and French company Snecma.

Before the pandemic, GE Aviation had a global workforce of about 52,000, about half of them in the United States.

The manufacturer operates four facilities in the Dayton region with more than 1,500 people before the pandemic tore through the domestic aviation industry last year.