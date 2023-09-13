NEW DETAILS: Kettering considers land change for apartments in business corridor

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

KETTERING — Any plans for new housing on land vacant for years near a busy Kettering commercial strip will have to wait.

Kettering City Council Tuesday night considered a proposal to rezone land at the Woodman Drive and Wilmington Pike split near Meijer and several restaurants, but did not vote on the issue.

The property at 4225 and 4235 Wilmington may be the location for 18 apartments, a real estate website has stated.

The 0.85-acre site has three types of zoning, but the Kettering Planning Commission voted in July to make the land usage uniform to allow apartments on the entire property, records show. Council is expected to vote on the proposed land change next month.

The land is the subject of a redfin.com listing that states it could accommodate a two-story, 18-unit rental property and would be “a great walkable location for potential tenants.”

Just north of the land on Wilmington is a commercial corridor that — aside from Meijer — includes a long row of fast-food restaurants with another one in the works. Taco John’s plans to join Burger King, Popeye’s, Lee’s, Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Dunkin, as well as some sit-down restaurants.

But Kettering’s comprehensive plan depicts the vacant site “as being a higher-density residential area,” City Planner Ryan Homsi told planning commissioners.

With the Wilmington corridor, “commercial uses should be concentrated at the two specific intersections,” East Dorothy Lane and East Stroop Road, Homsi said.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

