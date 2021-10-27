NEW DETAILS: Kettering defense contracting business looks to expand, double jobs

KETTERING — The city is seeking financial assistance to retain an aerospace and defense business that is planning to expand.
Starwin Industries announced it plans to double its workforce and consolidate operations at its 3387 Woodman Drive facility.
The announcement today from the Dayton Development Coalition comes after Kettering City Council on Tuesday night approved a Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) application to help Starwin Industries maintain its 42 jobs in the city and create 95 new jobs.
“The Starwin team is pursuing several new (Department of Defense) program of record contracts across several Tier 1 and Tier 2 contractors in support of Navy, Army and Air Force programs. With these wins, we plan to add 95 jobs to our existing workforce over the next few years,” said President and CEO Matthew Eberhardt said in the announcement.
The $9.8 million expansion received a $550,000 grant from JobsOhio and support for talent attraction, officials said. The project is contingent on the approval of local incentives, according to the DDC announcement.
Starwin Industries has served the engineering and manufacturing needs in industries including aerospace, defense, medical, automotive, agriculture and energy for more than 50 years, according to its website.
The city of Kettering plans to apply to Montgomery County for $150,000 in Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) funds.
The company plans to increase its annual payroll by more than $6 million with a 30,000 square foot expansion, Kettering documents state.
The business has also considered moving to a Northern Kentucky site and expanding there, Kettering records show.