NEW DETAILS: Kettering, firefighters’ union agree on three-year contract

KETTERING — A union for Kettering firefighters has reached a tentative three-year contract with the city that includes 2.5% raises each year.

The deal with the International Association of Firefighters Local 2150 was approved by Kettering City Council on Tuesday night in a 6-0 vote. Union members have ratified the agreement, City Manager Matt Greeson said.

The union, which has 42 members, represents all regular full-time captains and firefighters, according to the current contract, which expires Dec. 17.

Greeson said the city is “grateful to reach a mutually beneficial agreement” with Local 2150.

Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner noted that negotiations “can be contentious. This one was not.”

In June 2021, differences between the city and the union were settled after both sides accepted a fact finder’s report about six months after a three-year deal expired.

At that time, fact finder Norman Harlan of Steubenville recommended Local 2150 get 2.5% pay hikes the first two years and a 2.25% increase in the final year.

According to the existing contract filed with the State Employment Relations Board, the starting rate for a Kettering firefighter currently equates to $72,010 a year.