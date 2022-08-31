NEW DETAILS: Kettering plans to interview 4 for city manager job

BreakingNews
Indiana lawsuit seeks to keep Kettering abortion facility open
KETTERING — The city plans to interview four candidates seeking to become Kettering’s next city manager, including one local administrator and two University of Dayton graduates.

Three are from Ohio and one from Missouri in a search that drew 16 applicants through Friday, including seven from the Buckeye State, Kettering officials said.

The four seeking to replace longtime City Manager Mark Schwieterman are UD grad and Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser, Worthington City Manager Matt Greeson, UD grad and Franklin County Deputy Administrator Erik Janas, and Molly Mehner, deputy city manager of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Schwieterman has announced he is stepping down after 16 years as city manager when his contract expires at the end of December. Interviews will occur after Labor Day, said Mary Azbill, Kettering’s community information manager. She declined to call the four interviewees finalists, saying “these are the candidates city council wanted to interview at this time.”

Slavin Management Consultants, which is helping guide the search, told the Dayton Daily News earlier that the job will remain posted until it is filled.

Bergstresser has had his current title since 2014 and served as interim city manager for several months after Schwieterman took a leave in late 2019 for health issues.

Greeson has been the top administrator in Worthington, a Columbus suburb of about 15,000 people, since 2007, records show.

Janas has been deputy administrator for the county that includes Ohio’s capital city since 2010, having worked previously for Cleveland and Columbus, his resume states.

Mehner has been second in charge in Cape Girardeau, which has a population of about 40,000, since 2015, documents show.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

