NEW DETAILS: Kettering plans to interview 4 for city manager job

Bergstresser has had his current title since 2014 and served as interim city manager for several months after Schwieterman took a leave in late 2019 for health issues.

Greeson has been the top administrator in Worthington, a Columbus suburb of about 15,000 people, since 2007, records show.

Janas has been deputy administrator for the county that includes Ohio’s capital city since 2010, having worked previously for Cleveland and Columbus, his resume states.

Mehner has been second in charge in Cape Girardeau, which has a population of about 40,000, since 2015, documents show.