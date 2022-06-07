NEW DETAILS: Kettering school board to consider three tax levy options

A new levy option would generate about $9 million annually if approved by voters, according to district financial documents.

The options are part of a report by district Treasurer Cary Furniss. They are set to be considered by the board after a May five-year forecast showed projected operating deficits through June 2026.

Projections have Kettering schools’ $104.8 million budget showing a $3.16 million deficit next fiscal year with expenditures at $117.45 million and revenues at $106.3 million in the following fiscal year, records show.

Furniss has said passage of a fall levy this year will allow the district to maintain current programs and services. Waiting until 2023 — or a levy failure this year — would cost $9 million in revenue, according to his report.

Board President Toby Henderson said last month that he expects a levy to be on the November ballot.

Voters in the Kettering district approved an additional 5.99-mill levy in 2018, Montgomery County records show.

That levy was projected to last three years but was stretched to a fourth year, officials said. The school board is not scheduled to vote on any options tonight.

Ohio election records show Aug. 10 is the filing deadline to have local issues on the November ballot.

The school board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in Fairmont High School’s Recital Hall.