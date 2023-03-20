BreakingNews
RECALL: Organic strawberries sold at ALDI, Trader Joe’s linked to hepatitis A
X

NEW DETAILS: Kettering’s cost rising for new park to include zip line

Local News
By , Staff Writer
57 minutes ago

The cost to build a new Kettering park honoring a military pilot is increasing.

The city’s estimate to construct Gentile Park now stands at about $2.45 million, about 50% higher than previously budgeted, Kettering officials said.

The 19-acre neighborhood recreational site near Kettering Business Park – a former Air Force installation - would include a zip line and a bike path feeding into a route leading to the regional trail system, according to the city.

Credit: STAFF

Credit: STAFF

Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser called the initial budget of $1.6 million “a placeholder” for the park’s cost, noting its construction has been discussed for several years.

The project has yet to be bid, but officials “feel it’s a fairly accurate representation of the bid market right now.”

Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, tying into a newly-installed pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering seeks $2M more to aid south suburban renters avoid evictions

The park is proposed for 915 Peach Orchard Road. The site is vacant city-owned land that would become Kettering’s 22nd park and add to its more than 350 acres designated for recreation, according to city records.

The Kettering Business Park opened a year after the Defense Electronics Supply Center moved to Columbus, Dayton Daily News records show. Prior to becoming DESC, the military installation was named in honor of World War II flying ace Maj. Dominic Gentile.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton-area pet caregiver wants to sell Kettering land to dog training business

In Other News
1
Ohio State University student dies over spring break
2
RECALL: Organic strawberries sold at ALDI, Trader Joe’s linked to...
3
Housing Affordability: 5 key takeaways from our investigation
4
Anti-abortion groups launch $5M Ohio ad campaign
5
Reminder: One-day public Air Force job fair is Wednesday

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top