NEW DETAILS: Kettering’s cost rising for new park to include zip line

The project has yet to be bid, but officials “feel it’s a fairly accurate representation of the bid market right now.”

Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, tying into a newly-installed pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.

The park is proposed for 915 Peach Orchard Road. The site is vacant city-owned land that would become Kettering’s 22nd park and add to its more than 350 acres designated for recreation, according to city records.

The Kettering Business Park opened a year after the Defense Electronics Supply Center moved to Columbus, Dayton Daily News records show. Prior to becoming DESC, the military installation was named in honor of World War II flying ace Maj. Dominic Gentile.