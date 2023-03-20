NEW DETAILS: Kettering’s cost rising for new park to include zip line

The cost to build a new Kettering park honoring a military pilot is increasing.
The city’s estimate to construct Gentile Park now stands at about $2.45 million, about 50% higher than previously budgeted, Kettering officials said.
The 19-acre neighborhood recreational site near Kettering Business Park – a former Air Force installation - would include a zip line and a bike path feeding into a route leading to the regional trail system, according to the city.
Credit: STAFF
Credit: STAFF
Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser called the initial budget of $1.6 million “a placeholder” for the park’s cost, noting its construction has been discussed for several years.
The project has yet to be bid, but officials “feel it’s a fairly accurate representation of the bid market right now.”
Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, tying into a newly-installed pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
The park is proposed for 915 Peach Orchard Road. The site is vacant city-owned land that would become Kettering’s 22nd park and add to its more than 350 acres designated for recreation, according to city records.
The Kettering Business Park opened a year after the Defense Electronics Supply Center moved to Columbus, Dayton Daily News records show. Prior to becoming DESC, the military installation was named in honor of World War II flying ace Maj. Dominic Gentile.
