BreakingNews
Grocerylane owner fights in court to turn grocery store property into a gas station
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Second Dayton group urges Kettering schools to save 94-year-old building

Local News
By , Staff Writer
39 minutes ago
Preservation Dayton calls former school on Far Hills a “remarkable asset,” volunteers to connect schools to experts

KETTERING — A Dayton organization has joined the effort urging Kettering schools to preserve the 94-year-old D.L. Barnes building, which the district plans to demolish.

Preservation Dayton Inc. has told the school district it is available to discuss ways to save the former high school and junior high at 3750 Far Hills Ave., calling it a “remarkable asset.”

The 501(c)3 group that promotes the restoration, renovation and rehabilitation of historic structures is “available to put the Kettering school board and your facilities team in touch with developers, historic-tax experts, and other professionals who could re-evaluate the $17 million estimate the board obtained to renovate the building,” Preservation Dayton President Monica Snow said in a letter to the Kettering board of education.

ExploreEARLIER: Military couple lost infant in highway wreck; dealing with daughter’s disability two years later

Earlier, Schiewetz Foundation representatives met school district officials and a study was started to gauge the feasibility of preserving at least some of the building, officials said.

The Schiewetz Foundation provides financial support to charitable organizations in the Miami Valley, according to its website.

It is working with the Kettering City Schools Forward Foundation on the Barnes effort, Jeff Johnson, Kettering schools business services director, has said.

ExplorePOPULAR: One week till Kroger closes two stores, opens new one in Riverside

In Other News
1
Grocerylane owner fights in court to turn grocery store property into a...
2
House fire marks Dayton’s first fire fatality this year
3
Train derailment cleanup, drone competition, basketball district titles...
4
Tipp City schools to interview three this week for superintendent job
5
Dayton VA plans March 18 hiring event

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top