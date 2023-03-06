Second Dayton group urges Kettering schools to save 94-year-old building

KETTERING — A Dayton organization has joined the effort urging Kettering schools to preserve the 94-year-old D.L. Barnes building, which the district plans to demolish.
Preservation Dayton Inc. has told the school district it is available to discuss ways to save the former high school and junior high at 3750 Far Hills Ave., calling it a “remarkable asset.”
The 501(c)3 group that promotes the restoration, renovation and rehabilitation of historic structures is “available to put the Kettering school board and your facilities team in touch with developers, historic-tax experts, and other professionals who could re-evaluate the $17 million estimate the board obtained to renovate the building,” Preservation Dayton President Monica Snow said in a letter to the Kettering board of education.
Earlier, Schiewetz Foundation representatives met school district officials and a study was started to gauge the feasibility of preserving at least some of the building, officials said.
The Schiewetz Foundation provides financial support to charitable organizations in the Miami Valley, according to its website.
It is working with the Kettering City Schools Forward Foundation on the Barnes effort, Jeff Johnson, Kettering schools business services director, has said.
