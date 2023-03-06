Second Dayton group urges Kettering schools to save 94-year-old building

Preservation Dayton Inc. has told the school district it is available to discuss ways to save the former high school and junior high at 3750 Far Hills Ave., calling it a “remarkable asset.”

The 501(c)3 group that promotes the restoration, renovation and rehabilitation of historic structures is “available to put the Kettering school board and your facilities team in touch with developers, historic-tax experts, and other professionals who could re-evaluate the $17 million estimate the board obtained to renovate the building,” Preservation Dayton President Monica Snow said in a letter to the Kettering board of education.