NEW DETAILS: Legionella found at Kettering school that hosts summer childcare
17 minutes ago
Last two weeks of program being moved to another school while district disinfects system

The Kettering school district has received a positive test result for Legionella in its water supply at an elementary school building that houses a summer childcare program.

Retesting the water at John F. Kennedy Elementary School is scheduled for Saturday, and the childcare program is being shifted to the YMCA for its last two weeks, according to a letter from Kettering City Schools Business Services Director Jeff Johnson.

Johnson said in a Wednesday afternoon message to board of education members that Solid Blend Technologies Inc. will use “a hydrochlorination and disinfecting method with all water piping, building-wide” and retest the school’s water supply for the bacteria which can cause pneumonia-like Legionnaires’ disease.

In June, initial testing of water samples at the fieldhouse at Kettering Fairmont High School’s Roush Stadium prompted the school district to close that facility.

Follow-up tests later came back negative for Legionella, and the fieldhouse is “fully operational,” Johnson has said.

Earlier this month, the Oakwood school district found the Legionella bacteria in its water supply for the fourth straight year. Water usage at Oakwood Junior High and High School was immediately limited, officials said.

Solid Blend is scheduled to return Friday and retest the water systems in those buildings, according to the Oakwood officials.

Back in 2020, when schools had a longer-than-normal closure due to the COVID pandemic, several districts found Legionella in their water, including Dayton, Northmont and Vandalia-Butler.

