Kettering road work between Dayton, Centerville to slow traffic

KETTERING — Work to resurface a section of a Kettering thoroughfare between Centerville and Dayton is set to start Wednesday, closing lanes and slowing traffic for at least three weeks.

The $1.2 million project will include Wilmington Pike from Beaverton Drive to East Stroop Road, a 1.1-mile stretch averaging about 20,000 vehicles a day, according to the city.

Drivers can expect at least one lane open in each direction at all times, Kettering project engineer Chad Ingle said.

The contractor is planning to start milling the existing asphalt Wednesday and paving will follow, according to the city.

Paving is expected to take about two-three weeks to complete, Kettering records show.

Ingle said crews will likely start on the north end of Wilmington and work south toward Stroop.

Barrett Paving Materials Inc. has been awarded the contract after its submission of about $1.26 million was the lower of two bids, slightly higher than the city’s estimate of $1.2 million, Kettering records show. John R. Jurgensen bid about $1.54 million.

Federal funds administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation will cover 69% of the costs with the city paying for the remainder, Ingle said.