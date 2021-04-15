NEW DETAILS: LexisNexis campus land is sold for $2.2 million

The LexisNexis building at 9443 Springboro Pike has a new owner. ICP image

9555-9595 Springboro Pike. ICP Image

But new local property records identified Reman Inc. and Relx as the buyers of 9333 Springboro Pike in a $2.2 million sale dated Wednesday.

Real estate company CBRE had been marketing that building, also known as “LexisNexis Building 1,” at 9333 Springboro. Building 2 nearby is 9393 Springboro Pike. Building 2 was vacated previously by LexisNexis and offered for sublease in early 2017.

The recent sale is the ground lease that ICP bought from LexisNexis owner Reed Elsevier (whose stock ticker symbol is RELX PLC) as part of its portfolio, CBRE Senior Associate Christian Rahe said Thursday.

“It includes the underlying dirt for 9393 (Springboro Pike) also,” Rahe said. “We are selling both buildings and have a buyer for 9333. They remain in this building; it’s their (LexisNexis) dedicated data center.”

He did not respond to a follow-up question about who the buyer is for 9333 Springboro Pike.

Reman Inc. was registered by Lexis Document Services, according to Ohio Secretary of State filings.

Meanwhile, Semarjian said ICP is performing some interior demolition and remodeling for possible new tenants on the campus. The company is negotiating with one prospective tenant, he said.