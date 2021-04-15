NEW DETAILS: LexisNexis campus land is sold for $2.2 million

Industrial Commercial Properties, a Cleveland-based commercial real estate development company, has bought the land under two buildings on the former LexisNexis campus for $2.2 million, according to new property records and an ICP principal.
Chris Semarjian, principal of ICP, said his company purchased the land — land under two campus buildings that ICP does not own — after another party declined to exercise its right to buy the land first.
“We own the land on the entire campus and four of the six buildings on that campus there,” Semarjian said.
ICP in a joint venture with longtime partner Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG) acquired the heart of the LexisNexis-occupied office campus in February, perhaps the biggest block of office space outside downtown Dayton marketed in years.
The 391,000-square-foot campus is located on 60 acres and the ICP/IRG purchase included buildings at 9443, 9473, 9555, and 9595 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp.
But new local property records identified Reman Inc. and Relx as the buyers of 9333 Springboro Pike in a $2.2 million sale dated Wednesday.
Real estate company CBRE had been marketing that building, also known as “LexisNexis Building 1,” at 9333 Springboro. Building 2 nearby is 9393 Springboro Pike. Building 2 was vacated previously by LexisNexis and offered for sublease in early 2017.
The recent sale is the ground lease that ICP bought from LexisNexis owner Reed Elsevier (whose stock ticker symbol is RELX PLC) as part of its portfolio, CBRE Senior Associate Christian Rahe said Thursday.
“It includes the underlying dirt for 9393 (Springboro Pike) also,” Rahe said. “We are selling both buildings and have a buyer for 9333. They remain in this building; it’s their (LexisNexis) dedicated data center.”
He did not respond to a follow-up question about who the buyer is for 9333 Springboro Pike.
Reman Inc. was registered by Lexis Document Services, according to Ohio Secretary of State filings.
Meanwhile, Semarjian said ICP is performing some interior demolition and remodeling for possible new tenants on the campus. The company is negotiating with one prospective tenant, he said.