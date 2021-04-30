NEW DETAILS: Link bike share to expand into other Dayton neighborhoods

Eric Wright, Chris Lialios and Stetson Blake (front to rear) checked out bicycles from the Link Dayton Bike Share in downtown Dayton to ride from their office to Brown Street to have lunch. LISA POWELL / STAFF 2015 FILE PHOTO Credit: Lisa Powel Credit: Lisa Powel

Next week, Link’s system of hubs will grow to 34 from 27, which is the first expansion since 2016.

Link allows people to unlock and rent bicycles using a mobile app. The network of hubs added three new bike racks in 2016.

Last fall, Link announced it would install new stations in the Carillon neighborhood in West Dayton and the Huffman neighborhood in East Dayton.

The bike-share program has overdelivered on that promise.

A new hub will be installed at East Third and June streets, near the DK Effect “brewcade” and Gionino’s Pizza.

Another will open at Huffman Avenue and East Fourth Street.

The Carillon neighborhood in West Dayton will get stations at the OneFifteen campus and Welcome Park.

Deeds Point, across the river north of RiverScape MetroPark, will get a hub that is sponsored by Five Rivers MetroParks.

Two new hubs sponsored by CareSource will open on Jefferson Street at the First and Fifth Street intersections.

“Increasing density is important to us,” Estandia said.

Link has two bike racks in West Dayton at the Jobs Center and the Wright Dunbar Business District.

Link has a fleet of 225 traditional green pedal bikes and 100 white electric-assisted bikes.

Laura Estandia, executive director of Bike Miami Valley, shows off one of Link Dayton Bike Share’s new electric bikes. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Consumers can purchase day passes to ride or 90-day or annual memberships. Users also can “pay as they go,” at a cost of 10 or 15 cents per minute, in addition to a $1 unlock fee.

Link’s ridership declined significantly during the pandemic, since many downtown employees worked from home and fewer people took trips to grab lunch and get around.

Fewer leisure and recreation activities in the center city also contributed to reduced ridership.

But bike-share usage has picked up this year, as growing numbers of people get vaccinated, restrictions are eased and more things open up.

Link serves about 3,500 unique users every year.