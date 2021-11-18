dayton-daily-news logo
New details: Massive Mendelsons building to become apartments, offices, retail

The water tower atop the massive Mendelsons outlet building has been painted to say the Water Street District. The developers plan to turn the building into apartments, offices, retail and other uses. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
The water tower atop the massive Mendelsons outlet building has been painted to say the Water Street District. The developers plan to turn the building into apartments, offices, retail and other uses. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By Cornelius Frolik
51 minutes ago
The effort joins a host of projects under way in the northeast quadrant of downtown

The renovation of the massive Mendelsons liquidation outlet building in downtown Dayton will create 140 new apartments, 90,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, according to Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

The outlet building also will have a public parking garage with about 400 spaces, she said.

The 545,000-square-foot building, also known as Delco plant 2, is located in the heart of the Water Street District, a thriving section of northeast downtown near the Dayton Dragons stadium that has welcomed many new apartments, restaurants and office spaces.

An aerial view of the Water Street District, including the Mendelsons liquidation outlet building and the Lincoln Storage building and Delco Lofts apartments. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
An aerial view of the Water Street District, including the Mendelsons liquidation outlet building and the Lincoln Storage building and Delco Lofts apartments. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Water Street developers Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development are working on several other projects in the area, including the AC Hotel by Marriott, the Sutton apartments, the Monument apartments and a mixed-use building called the Madison on First, which will be home to new offices and a brewery and taproom.

Projects in the Delco district represent about $162 million of new investment in downtown, Dickstein said.

These projects are creating a total of 335 residential units and 243,000 square feet of commercial, retail and office space, which includes 134 hotel rooms, Dickstein said.

Dickstein said private-public partnerships are key to advancing projects of this magnitude.

Demolition work on two buildings that had been part of the Mendelson complex in Dayton. The work is being done in preparation for a new AC Marriott hotel near the Dayton Dragons home field. The Mendelson liquidation outlet store remains open, and likely will until August this year, officials said.
Demolition work on two buildings that had been part of the Mendelson complex in Dayton. The work is being done in preparation for a new AC Marriott hotel near the Dayton Dragons home field. The Mendelson liquidation outlet store remains open, and likely will until August this year, officials said.

Credit: Marshall Gorby/Staff

The Monument, across from RiverScape MetroPark, will have 124 apartments and 4,500 square feet of ground floor retail space, according to information recently shared by Woodard Development.

The nearly $27 million project also will create a 132-space, two-story parking garage. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2022.

The Sutton, just west of Day Air Ballpark, will have 71 apartments. The $10.3 million project also could open next summer.

Mendelson’s Liquidation Outlet
Mendelson’s Liquidation Outlet

The $33.3 million AC Hotel project, near the Mendelsons outlet building, will produce 134 new hotel rooms and 6,100 square feet of rooftop bar and restaurant space.

The developers also plan to build 1,700 square feet of private event space, and the project could be finished in the fall or winter of 2022.

Madison on First, next to the new hotel, will have 15,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurant space for Moeller Brew Barn and 5,700 square feet of office space, which will be occupied by construction management company Brackett Builders Inc. That project is a $6.4 million investment.

Cornelius Frolik
