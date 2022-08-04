dayton-daily-news logo
New details: New owner of former Energizer building offers plans

File photo of what was the Spectrum Brands distribution center near Dayton International Airport. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo of what was the Spectrum Brands distribution center near Dayton International Airport. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

By
30 minutes ago

The investor who has made the largest property purchase in Montgomery County so far in 2022 has shed light on plans for the company’s acquisition.

Global real estate investor EQT Exeter recently bought the 570,000-square-foot center near Dayton International Airport for just over $41 million.

ExploreGiant warehouse built near Dayton airport sold for $41.3M

The building was among the first large distribution operations built near the airport, helping to lead the way for several Dayton area large-scale distribution and logistics operations in a trend remains strong to this day.

Steve Stanley, executive director of the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District, said construction of the site “was a really important step forward in the broader development that occurred” around the airport.

Matt Brodnik, chief investment officer for EQT Exeter’s North American industrial real estate investment platform, said his company acquired the building — first a Spectrum Brands center than a logistics hub for Energizer — to be part of its long-term core investment vehicle.

“This is our fifth investment in Dayton, which we view as an emerging distribution hub favored by many of our global tenant relationships because of its great labor base, central location and mature highway infrastructure,” Brodnik said in an email to the Dayton Daily News.

“We hand-selected the property in question due to its great functionality and strong long term tenancy,” he added. “We are being selective during these volatile economic times, but are certainly willing and able to swiftly execute on transactions like this one.”

Locally, the company also holds:

  • 2100 Douglas Way, Union - 996,979 square feet.
  • 185 Pioneer Blvd., Springboro – 100,080 square feet.
  • 45 Lau Parkway, Clayton – 117,600 square feet.

Energized moved its workforce from the Concorde Drive site to Monroe about a year after acquiring Spectrum Brands.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

