New details: New owner of former Energizer building offers plans

“This is our fifth investment in Dayton, which we view as an emerging distribution hub favored by many of our global tenant relationships because of its great labor base, central location and mature highway infrastructure,” Brodnik said in an email to the Dayton Daily News.

“We hand-selected the property in question due to its great functionality and strong long term tenancy,” he added. “We are being selective during these volatile economic times, but are certainly willing and able to swiftly execute on transactions like this one.”

Locally, the company also holds:

2100 Douglas Way, Union - 996,979 square feet.

185 Pioneer Blvd., Springboro – 100,080 square feet.

45 Lau Parkway, Clayton – 117,600 square feet.

Energized moved its workforce from the Concorde Drive site to Monroe about a year after acquiring Spectrum Brands.