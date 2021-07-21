NEW DETAILS: Old Scratch near Centerville adding outdoor patio dining

WASHINGTON TWP. – A pizza restaurant that opened its second Dayton-area site less than two years ago is expanding here.
Old Scratch Pizza is adding a new outdoor patio at the 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road site, adding more than 700 square feet to the front of the business that’s just west of Centerville.
The addition is now under construction and is targeted for completion by the end of summer, according to the township.
The 8,300-square-foot restaurant opened in October 2019 by co-founder Eric Soller, who opened the original Old Scratch just south of downtown Dayton on South Patterson Boulevard near Miami Valley Hospital.
The Washington Twp. site occupies space that formerly housed Centerville Home Fireplace & Patio. The restaurant’s hours are Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., according to its website.