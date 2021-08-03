NEW DETAILS: Rose Music Center awarded $3.8M in federal shuttered venue funds

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Rose Music Center at The Heights has received more than $3.8 million in federal shuttered venues funds due to the coronavirus, according to the city.
The funds awarded for the Rose from the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant total $3,846,702, Interim Huber Heights City Manager Scott Falkowski said in email.
The Rose was not listed among the Dayton-area recipients sent out by the SBA on July 26, federal records show.
The SBA award for the Rose was not discussed during a July 26 Huber Heights meeting, but was announced by city Finance Director Jim Bell Monday night, Huber Heights Councilman Mark Campbell said.
The SBA’s July 26 list included more than 15 area recipients. Among them were the Victoria Theatre Association in Dayton ($6.4 million), the La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro ($2,512,106), Winter Guard International, Inc. in Miamisburg ($2,138,842) and the city of Kettering for the Fraze Pavilion ($2,029,912), records show.