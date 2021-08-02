dayton-daily-news logo
NEW DETAILS: Fraze Pavilion to get $2M as part of shuttered venue aid

By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The city will receive more than $2 million for the Fraze Pavilion through a federal shuttered venues grant fund.

Kettering is in line to get $2,029,912 for the Fraze from the Small Business Administration for the 4,300-seat outdoor venue, which did not open in 2019 due to the coronavirus, City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.

The city is “very pleased” with the decision, Schwieterman said.

The SBA recently announced it was awarding more than $7.5 billion in Shuttered Venue Operators Grants to more than 10,000 “hard-hit live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits, and venues.”

The SVOG program is designed to assist in getting the nation’s cultural institutions, which “are critical to the economy and were among the first to shutter, back on track,” the SBA said.

The SBA had a “first-come, first-serve” process, Marcy Bare, Kettering assistant finance director, said this spring.

