NEW DETAILS: Rumpke raising trash, recycling rates for Kettering customers

KETTERING — Rumpke Waste & Recycling’s Kettering customers will see a rate hike of about 3% starting Friday.
The cost increase will raise monthly bills for customers with standard curbside service from $15.25 to $15.71, or $47.13 a quarter, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
Kettering in 2020 approved a five-year contract with Rumpke for residential refuse and recycling services that had previously been provided by Waste Management. It was the first such vendor change for Kettering in 15 years.
The Rumpke deal allows for a rate increase this year, Schwieterman said.
The quarterly curbside rate with Waste Management before its Kettering contract ended was $41.46. But Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said company officials told him in mid-2019 that renewing or extending the contract would come with a “significant” hike in rates.
Rumpke contracts with several area communities, including Centerville, Dayton, Huber Heights and Springboro.
About the Author