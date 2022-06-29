NEW DETAILS: Rumpke raising trash, recycling rates for Kettering customers

The cost increase will raise monthly bills for customers with standard curbside service from $15.25 to $15.71, or $47.13 a quarter, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.

Kettering in 2020 approved a five-year contract with Rumpke for residential refuse and recycling services that had previously been provided by Waste Management. It was the first such vendor change for Kettering in 15 years.