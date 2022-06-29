BreakingNews
Dayton may not prioritize enforcement of abortion law
dayton-daily-news logo
X

NEW DETAILS: Rumpke raising trash, recycling rates for Kettering customers

Kettering in 2020 approved a five-year contract with Rumpke for residential refuse and recycling services previously provided by Waste Management. It was the first such vendor change for Kettering in 15 years. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Kettering in 2020 approved a five-year contract with Rumpke for residential refuse and recycling services previously provided by Waste Management. It was the first such vendor change for Kettering in 15 years. FILE

Local News
By
57 minutes ago

KETTERING — Rumpke Waste & Recycling’s Kettering customers will see a rate hike of about 3% starting Friday.

The cost increase will raise monthly bills for customers with standard curbside service from $15.25 to $15.71, or $47.13 a quarter, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.

Kettering in 2020 approved a five-year contract with Rumpke for residential refuse and recycling services that had previously been provided by Waste Management. It was the first such vendor change for Kettering in 15 years.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering running multiple road projects in same quadrant of city

The Rumpke deal allows for a rate increase this year, Schwieterman said.

The quarterly curbside rate with Waste Management before its Kettering contract ended was $41.46. But Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said company officials told him in mid-2019 that renewing or extending the contract would come with a “significant” hike in rates.

Rumpke contracts with several area communities, including Centerville, Dayton, Huber Heights and Springboro.

ExplorePOPULAR: $11M apartment site near Kettering Meijer draws residents’ concerns

In Other News
1
Ohio abortion providers file lawsuit to block ‘Heartbeat Bill’ again
2
Fighter jets conducting exercises in region today
3
Valley View names interim superintendent
4
Greene County to spray for mosquitos tonight
5
Dayton may not prioritize enforcement of abortion law

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top