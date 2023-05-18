NEW DETAILS: Section of key Kettering road to close for another week

KETTERING — A section of one of Kettering’s main thoroughfares will be closed to traffic for several hours each day over a period of more than a week, starting Monday.
East Dorothy Lane between Far Hills Avenue and Shroyer Road will shut down from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a Montgomery County water main replacement project, according to the city.
The county anticipates completing this portion of the project a little over a week later on May 31, officials said. This is the third time that part of Dorothy has been closed for the county project since April.
Residents directly impacted will have access to their driveways during this closure, and recommended detour signage will be in place, the city said.
This is a $1.3 million project to replace a water main installed in the mid-20th century, the county said last month.
Through traffic for that stretch — which averages about 15,530 vehicles a day — will be detoured to Far Hills, East Stroop Road and Shroyer, Kettering officials said.
The closure is the most efficient way to connect about 65 homes to the new water main, which is eight inches wide and has already been installed, officials said.
The new water main is two inches in diameter larger than the old one, which was prone to rupture due to age, county Project Manager Ed Schlaack has said.
