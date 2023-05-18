BreakingNews
Dayton moves closer to approving large downtown drinking district
X

NEW DETAILS: Section of key Kettering road to close for another week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By , Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

KETTERING — A section of one of Kettering’s main thoroughfares will be closed to traffic for several hours each day over a period of more than a week, starting Monday.

East Dorothy Lane between Far Hills Avenue and Shroyer Road will shut down from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a Montgomery County water main replacement project, according to the city.

The county anticipates completing this portion of the project a little over a week later on May 31, officials said. This is the third time that part of Dorothy has been closed for the county project since April.

ExploreEARLIER: Area high school athlete being released after cardiac arrest, heart transplant

Residents directly impacted will have access to their driveways during this closure, and recommended detour signage will be in place, the city said.

This is a $1.3 million project to replace a water main installed in the mid-20th century, the county said last month.

Through traffic for that stretch — which averages about 15,530 vehicles a day will be detoured to Far Hills, East Stroop Road and Shroyer, Kettering officials said.

The closure is the most efficient way to connect about 65 homes to the new water main, which is eight inches wide and has already been installed, officials said.

The new water main is two inches in diameter larger than the old one, which was prone to rupture due to age, county Project Manager Ed Schlaack has said.

ExplorePOPULAR: ‘Nobody knew he had that kind of money:’ Kettering vet wills $100K to schools

In Other News
1
Dayton moves closer to approving large downtown drinking district
2
Kettering-based business marks 150 years manufacturing parts that keep...
3
This Week in Dayton History: Shuttle visit, farm sludge, the Wright ‘B’...
4
The final ‘Fiddler’: Kettering stages last play
5
Foundation brings joy to those with breast cancer

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top