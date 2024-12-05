NEW DETAILS: Teen arrested in Huber Heights stabbing had bloody knife, hands

A Wayne High School freshman is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl, also a Wayne High School student, during an argument. She is facing a felonious assault charge in Montgomery County Juvenile Court, according to a police report.

The stabbing victim was found conscious in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. The Dayton Daily News is awaiting an update from the hospital on her condition.

The teen suspect ran north through the park and was quickly taken into custody by responding officers in the 5900 block of Longford Road.

Footage from a Huber Heights officers body-worn camera shows that police recovered a knife and pepper spray from the 15-year-old girl’s pockets. An officer on the video said the knife was bloody and that there was blood on the girl’s hands, which were photographed by an evidence technician.

The knife in the video appeared to be a filet knife with a 4- to 5-inch blade that also had a ventilated sheath.

Credit: HUBER HEIGHTS POLICE DIVISION Credit: HUBER HEIGHTS POLICE DIVISION

The stabbing appears to be an isolated incident between the two teens, police said, and remains under investigation.

Huber Heights City Schools released a statement Wednesday to Wayne High School families regarding the incident:

“We want to inform you about an incident that occurred between two students today after school hours at Community Park. Following the altercation, one student was transported to the hospital with injuries.

“Law enforcement is investigating and we will fully cooperate to support as needed.

“If you or your student have any information about this incident, please contact the Huber Heights Police Division.

“Thank you for your support and understanding.” — HHCS Public Relations