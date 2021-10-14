NEW DETAILS: Traffic delays expected with Beavercreek, Kettering road work

KETTERING — Drivers on County Line Road could face traffic delays as paving began today on the thoroughfare’s east side, reducing available lanes.
Weather permitting, officials said, paving on that side is expected to continue through Saturday on the $2.55 million road widening, a joint project between Beavercreek and Kettering.
“If we get rain, the process will halt until the weather clears, delaying the planned Saturday end date to next week,” Kettering Community Information Manager Mary Azbill said in an email.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes during the paving as County Line traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions, Kettering officials said.
The closures will allow project trucks to enter and provide space to pave an asphalt wedge in the northbound lane near Vale Drive, where the profile of the widened road is higher than the existing one, according to Kettering.
While the traffic is reduced to one lane, it will be controlled by flaggers at each end directing traffic, officials said.
The temporary traffic control is anticipated to create a traffic backup along County Line and near the Dorothy Lane intersection.
The five-lane expansion work from Vale Drive to Dorothy is seen as a key to aid business growth at Miami Valley Research Park, a jobs hub that straddles Kettering and Beavercreek.