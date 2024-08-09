NEW DETAILS: ‘Unauthorized third-party’ accessed Crown employee records in cyberattack

Data on employees and family members was accessed, company says

Local News
By
10 minutes ago
X

Someone gained access to sensitive employee records during the recent cyberattack that interrupted Crown Equipment manufacturing for weeks, the company acknowledged Friday.

“As part of its investigation into the incident, Crown identified that an unauthorized third party gained access to certain Crown records, such as accident and injury reports, and employee participation in the company’s benefits and retirement programs,” the company said in a release sent after business hours Friday.

ExploreOUR EARLIER REPORTING: Weathering cyberattack, Crown says all operations have resumed

“These records contained sensitive personal data on the company’s employees, and in limited cases, their family members” including beneficiaries and dependents, Crown added.

Crown says federal law enforcement agencies and “cybersecurity experts” took steps to protect the company.

“Because of these initiatives, Crown has a high degree of confidence that any Crown data or personal data associated with this incident will not, and cannot, be used for malicious purposes,” the business said.

Crown said it is referring employees to a website, https://www.crown.com/securityincident, for credit monitoring and other resources.

“Crown recognizes that cybersecurity is a significant concern in today’s world, and we know that some of our employees and their families have been impacted by other cyberattacks impacting schools, hospitals, and other businesses,” the company says on the site.

New Bremen-based Crown acknowledged that a cyberattack on its business systems halted production beginning about June 10. Business systems were down for a time. Some employees discussed the situtation on social media or contacted the Dayton Daily News and other media. Callers to the company at one point were told that phone calls could not be transferred.

By July 1, the company said work was proceeding at all 24 of its manufacturing plants.

Crown representatives have made no one available for interviews or comments on the situation.

In Other News
1
Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking category
2
Hydrogen peroxide reaction prompts hazmat response at Tipp City...
3
Samsung recalls 1.1 million electric ranges after fires kill pets
4
Medical firm plans layoffs affecting 70+ area employees
5
Judge dismisses suit challenging drug price controls, says plaintiffs...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top