NEW DETAILS: ‘Unauthorized third-party’ accessed Crown employee records in cyberattack

“These records contained sensitive personal data on the company’s employees, and in limited cases, their family members” including beneficiaries and dependents, Crown added.

Crown says federal law enforcement agencies and “cybersecurity experts” took steps to protect the company.

“Because of these initiatives, Crown has a high degree of confidence that any Crown data or personal data associated with this incident will not, and cannot, be used for malicious purposes,” the business said.

Crown said it is referring employees to a website, https://www.crown.com/securityincident, for credit monitoring and other resources.

“Crown recognizes that cybersecurity is a significant concern in today’s world, and we know that some of our employees and their families have been impacted by other cyberattacks impacting schools, hospitals, and other businesses,” the company says on the site.

New Bremen-based Crown acknowledged that a cyberattack on its business systems halted production beginning about June 10. Business systems were down for a time. Some employees discussed the situtation on social media or contacted the Dayton Daily News and other media. Callers to the company at one point were told that phone calls could not be transferred.

By July 1, the company said work was proceeding at all 24 of its manufacturing plants.

Crown representatives have made no one available for interviews or comments on the situation.