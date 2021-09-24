NEW DETAILS: US 35 Superstreet to open soon to traffic

Despite the unconventional pathing, the intersection allows for more cars to pass through the intersection at a time. It also reduces the amount of times vehicles have to stop while driving on U.S. 35, and will improve the safety of the area, officials say. Upwards of 44,000 vehicles pass through the intersection per day.

“By allowing for a more efficient movement of traffic, superstreets reduce congestion, cut down on delays and limit collision opportunities,” said ODOT District 8 Engineer Adam Treiber. “Typically, a superstreet intersection reduces the total vehicle conflict points from 32 to only 14 or 8, depending upon the precise design or style, and these potential conflicts are most often lower in severity than those at a traditional intersection. This Superstreet should increase capacity, make the corridor safer, and lower travel times.”

The city of Beavercreek contributed $250,000 to the Superstreet, and funded the extension of Shakertown Road to Factory and Alpha Bellbrook roads, which served as an alternate route during construction. Beavercreek Twp. also contributed $250,000 towards the project, the Greene County $1 million, and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission $3 million. Just under $10.5 million was provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Construction is being handled by ODOT and John R. Jurgensen Co.

“Like anything else, traversing the Superstreet will be new in the beginning and the public might initially be unsure, but it should be great,” Treiber said. “As always, slow down and pay attention to the signals, signs, and the flow of traffic.”

On Wednesday, ODOT announced that another major US 35 intersection would be getting a makeover: Ohio’s Transportation Review Advisory Council approved interchange construction at U.S. 35 and Trebein and Valley Roads, with a total project cost of $36 million.