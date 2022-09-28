dayton-daily-news logo
X

NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton area economy

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering had an estimated economic impact of $1,225,000 on the Dayton area, officials said.

That figure from the four-day tournament at NCR’s South course Aug. 25-28 is based on final numbers from the United States Golf Association on data and from hotels, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The tourney won by Jill McGill was the fifth USGA championship hosted by the Kettering course that opened in 1954.

ExploreTRAFFIC: Expensive Oakwood traffic signal plan ‘critically important’ for Ohio 48

It also featured some of the biggest names in women’s golf, JoAnne Carner, Juli Inkster, Hollis Stacy, Annika Sorenstam and Jan Stephenson, among them.

Previous PGA and USGA tournaments at NCR South include the 1969 PGA Championship, 1986 U.S. Women’s Open, 1998 U. S. Mid-Amateur Championship, 2005 U.S. Senior Open Championship and the 2013 USGA Women’s State Team Championship.

In Other News
1
WATCH LIVE: What you need to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
2
Englewood first responders part of team in Florida to help with...
3
Illegal street racing in Dayton and city actions to stop it: Your...
4
Who was Oscar Boonshoft? Meet the namesake behind the Boonshoft Museum...
5
JUST IN: After 55 years, Dayton marketing firm plans move to new...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top