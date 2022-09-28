NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton area economy

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering had an estimated economic impact of $1,225,000 on the Dayton area, officials said.
That figure from the four-day tournament at NCR’s South course Aug. 25-28 is based on final numbers from the United States Golf Association on data and from hotels, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The tourney won by Jill McGill was the fifth USGA championship hosted by the Kettering course that opened in 1954.
It also featured some of the biggest names in women’s golf, JoAnne Carner, Juli Inkster, Hollis Stacy, Annika Sorenstam and Jan Stephenson, among them.
Previous PGA and USGA tournaments at NCR South include the 1969 PGA Championship, 1986 U.S. Women’s Open, 1998 U. S. Mid-Amateur Championship, 2005 U.S. Senior Open Championship and the 2013 USGA Women’s State Team Championship.
