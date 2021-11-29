NEW DETAILS: Washington Twp. fire station plans address traffic issues near Centerville High School

Architecturally, “the contemporary appearance of the building’s exterior form, massing and materials takes its design cues from adjacent Centerville High School,” according to records.

The new station will replace the current Maple Avenue site, a structure more than 50 years old. It will be paid for by a continuous, 2.85-mill fire services levy Centerville and township voters approved in 2019.

The levy, expected to generate more than $5 million a year, is also to pay for more full-time firefighters, Chief Scott Kujawa has said.

Fire station documents are set to be reviewed by the Centerville Planning Commission in a Tuesday night work session. Washington Twp. Administrator Jesse Lightle said officials would like to start construction next year.

The new site was chosen “by analyzing response time data,” Lightle has said. The current facility lacks direct access to a main thoroughfare and is the fire department’s oldest of five stations, officials said.