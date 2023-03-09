NEW DETAILS: Wright-Patt among 1,000+ installations where problematic foam has been shut down

Kinkade confirmed to this news outlet that the Air Force has stopped using the foam at about 1,038 of 1,095 facilities total.

“We are not including some hangars reported as complete until we verify,” he added. “The Air National Guard is contracting to complete lock out/tag out at some of its hangars this month.”

In October 2021, in a release on an “electrical component malfunction” on the base’s Area A, Wright-Patterson said then that its firefighters no longer use foam containing PFAS chemicals.

The October 2021 incident resulted in an “inadvertent release of about 100 gallons of fire-suppressant foam,” the base said at the time.

The foam released in that incident was an alcohol-based expansion foam, also known as Ansul JetX. In the event of a fire, that foam cools the blaze and coats the fuel, preventing its contact with oxygen, the base said.

In a March 3 release, the Air Force said removing AFFF “is an important mandate for the Air Force as the service takes measures to reduce the risk of mission related PFAS release impacts on drinking water supplies.”

“The health of our Airmen, families and community partners is a top priority,” Michael Six, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Chief Fire Protection engineer, said in the service’s release. “Eliminating AFFF from our hangar systems is one more way we are honoring our commitment to the total Air Force team.”

Since the 1970s, the Air Force used AFFF foam at crash sites, in fire training areas and some maintenance hangers at active, Reserve, Air National Guard installations.

In the U.S., the Air Force says it has been “systematically testing” for potential PFOS/PFOA contamination in soil, surface water and groundwater where AFFF may have been released.