NEW DETAILS: Wright State touts developer’s plans for student housing

Crawford Hoying owns and controls over 2,700 beds in The Woods, Honors Hall and the other housing. Wright State owns and controls about 550 beds in Forest Lane Apartments and Hamilton Hall.

Mike Landrum, executive vice present of property management for Dublin, Ohio-based Crawford Hoying, said in the release that the company’s “roots” are in student housing.

“We’re excited about Wright State’s long-term vision, and we feel there’s an opportunity to make small changes in the student housing that will make large impacts in the students’ lives,” he said.

Landrum said his company plans to invest “millions of dollars” in the modernization, which will include open living areas and big-screen televisions.

“We’re most excited about a clubhouse addition that will feature a fitness area and an expansive outdoor swimming pool,” he said.

The company’s plan is to modernize the housing, beginning with the shared common spaces and amenities in each building.

Crawford Hoying with Dayton developer Woodard Development have opened more than 510 apartments in downtown Dayton’s Water Street District, and the companies plan to build about a couple of hundred more downtown next year.

“Crawford Hoying has operated student housing in some very competitive markets, like Ohio State University,” said Gregory Sample, Wright State’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “They understand the competitive landscape and know there has to be a level of amenity and service provided in order to maximize occupancy. They have a plan to freshen up the housing and make it exciting.”

Wright State said its campus housing operates at about 50% capacity, in large part because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation affecting all college campuses.