NEW DETAILS: Wright State touts developer’s plans for student housing

Busy downtown Dayton developer Crawford Hoying will be updating Wright State University’s student housing — with plans for open gathering areas, a fitness site, a swimming pool and more, the university said Wednesday.
Crawford Hoying has acquired The Woods, Honors Hall and other Wright State residential housing off Zink Road from AM Management, Wright State said. The company and the university are crafting an operating agreement to take effect starting in the fall of 2022.
A university spokesman first acknowledged that AM Management sold the properties to Crawford Hoying back in March.
AM Management has owned and maintained most housing facilities on the Wright State campus since 2006. The contract between the university and AM Management had been extended several times since then and was set to end in June this year, the Wright State Guardian student newspaper reported in March.
In a new university release, Wright State and Crawford Hoying representatives talk about plans to update student residence halls first built in the 1970s and 1980s.
Crawford Hoying owns and controls over 2,700 beds in The Woods, Honors Hall and the other housing. Wright State owns and controls about 550 beds in Forest Lane Apartments and Hamilton Hall.
Mike Landrum, executive vice present of property management for Dublin, Ohio-based Crawford Hoying, said in the release that the company’s “roots” are in student housing.
“We’re excited about Wright State’s long-term vision, and we feel there’s an opportunity to make small changes in the student housing that will make large impacts in the students’ lives,” he said.
Landrum said his company plans to invest “millions of dollars” in the modernization, which will include open living areas and big-screen televisions.
“We’re most excited about a clubhouse addition that will feature a fitness area and an expansive outdoor swimming pool,” he said.
The company’s plan is to modernize the housing, beginning with the shared common spaces and amenities in each building.
Crawford Hoying with Dayton developer Woodard Development have opened more than 510 apartments in downtown Dayton’s Water Street District, and the companies plan to build about a couple of hundred more downtown next year.
“Crawford Hoying has operated student housing in some very competitive markets, like Ohio State University,” said Gregory Sample, Wright State’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “They understand the competitive landscape and know there has to be a level of amenity and service provided in order to maximize occupancy. They have a plan to freshen up the housing and make it exciting.”
Wright State said its campus housing operates at about 50% capacity, in large part because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation affecting all college campuses.