New electric bikes for rent coming soon to downtown Dayton

The expansion was funded with $286,000 in federal grant money that went through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Here’s what you need to know about the new bikes:

-- eLink bikes are rented or checked out about twice as often as Link’s standard green pedal bikes.

-- E-bikes help riders travel faster and go up hills much easier.

-- Every Wednesday in July Link is hosting a program called Free Ride Wednesdays.

-- The $1 fees to unlock bicycles will be waived, and the first 60 minutes of trips will be free.

-- Riders unlock and pay for the bicycles using their smartphones.