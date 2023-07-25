NEW: Family-owned Dayton businesses unite and launch rebrand

BreakingNews
Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Local News
By
18 minutes ago
Boost Engagement and Shumsky are now Boost Engagement

Shumsky/Boost Engagement, a third-generation family-owned business, is streamlining its identity.

The leaders behind Boost Engagement and Shumsky, both operating as separate brands for the past 20 years, decided to consolidate and simplify into a single brand, Boost Engagement.

Shumsky is a seven-decade-old promotional products distributor while Boost Engagement focuses on ways for businesses to reward and engage employees.

A press release from the business called it a “bittersweet moment” Tuesday.

Credit: Thomas Gnau/Staff

Credit: Thomas Gnau/Staff

“By combining solutions, expertise and resources, while honoring the legacy of our Shumsky family name, we will have a more prominent global presence and be well-positioned in the competitive landscape,” Michael Emoff, Boost Engagement chief vision officer, said in the release.

Emoff’s grandparents launched Shumsky in the early 1950s.

“We see this as an exciting opportunity to build on our strengths, embrace change and continue to thrive in the employee engagement and brand awareness spaces,” Engagement Chairman Anita Emoff said. “The company is confident that this strategic move will usher in a new era and help make us a significant player in multiple industries.”

