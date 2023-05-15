New federal legislation aims to protect historical local sites

“At the heart of every livable community is a sense of place and uniqueness. The Historic Preservation Fund protects our most treasured sites,” Blumenauer said. “It’s time to provide greater support for important historic projects across the country, ensuring we can continue to preserve and honor our heritage for generations to come.”

In 1976, the fund first awarded funding to projects across the country. The fund draws from royalties from offshore drilling in U.S. waters, and it serves as the umbrella fund for several federal preservation efforts including the Save America’s Treasures program, which has supported several projects in the Miami Valley over the past 25 years.

In 1999, $13 million was awarded to 22 projects, including: The 1905 Wright Flyer III, and the Paul Laurence Dunbar House and Barn, as part of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.

And in 2019, two Wright airplane factory buildings on West Third Street were placed on the national historic registry, allowing them to access HPF dollars.

Last month, however, a weekend fire significantly damaged the former Wright brothers airplane factory site.