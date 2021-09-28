New federal rule: Federal contractors must be vaccinated by Dec. 8

“After that date, all covered contractor employees must be fully vaccinated by the first day of the period of performance on a newly awarded covered contract, and by the first day of the period of performance on an exercised option or extended or renewed contract when the clause has been incorporated into the covered contract,” the guidance states.

The guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force springs from President Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order that requires private employers of 100 or more employees to require their workers to either get vaccinated or to be tested weekly for the virus, an order affecting about 80 million Americans.