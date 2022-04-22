New financial aid program to cover full tuition for eligible students at WSU

The Take Flight Program covers up to 18 hours of undergraduate tuition per semester. The program is renewable for up to eight semesters.

To remain eligible each year, students must:

File FASFA by Feb. 1

Have a FASFA Expected Family Contribution of $2,000 or less

Have Ohio residency

Enroll full-time at the Fairborn campus

Maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher

Meet academic progress standards

The program also waives the fee for the student and one family member for Summer Orientation, up to $100 in textbook vouchers for each academic year, special workshops for internships, research opportunities and career development and access to Dedicated Success team, which includes an academic advisor, success coach and career consultant.

Take Flight will also offer students with financial needs Federal Work-Study. Participation is not required.

The program does not include costs for housing, meals, books, supplies, transportation and personal expenses.

For more information on the Take Flight Program, visit Wright State’s website.