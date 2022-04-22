New financial aid program to cover full tuition for eligible students at WSU

A new financial aid program will cover full tuition for eligible newly enrolled students from Ohio high schools at Wright State University.
To be eligible for the Take Flight Program students need a high school grade point average of 3.2 or higher and an Expected Family Contribution of $2,000 or less on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
The program is only available to high school students enrolling to Wright State’s Fairborn campus for fall 2022.
“In its commitment to transform the lives of the students and communities it serves, Wright State has created the Take Flight program to provide needed financial support to academically accomplished students,” said President Sue Edwards. “This new financial aid program is part of Wright State’s continuing efforts to support our students and help them meet their goals.”
Students do not need to file a separate application for the program or other first-year scholarships offered by the university. They should apply to Wright State as new, first-time students by June 1. FASFA applications also should be submitted by June 1.
The Take Flight Program covers up to 18 hours of undergraduate tuition per semester. The program is renewable for up to eight semesters.
To remain eligible each year, students must:
- File FASFA by Feb. 1
- Have a FASFA Expected Family Contribution of $2,000 or less
- Have Ohio residency
- Enroll full-time at the Fairborn campus
- Maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher
- Meet academic progress standards
The program also waives the fee for the student and one family member for Summer Orientation, up to $100 in textbook vouchers for each academic year, special workshops for internships, research opportunities and career development and access to Dedicated Success team, which includes an academic advisor, success coach and career consultant.
Take Flight will also offer students with financial needs Federal Work-Study. Participation is not required.
The program does not include costs for housing, meals, books, supplies, transportation and personal expenses.
For more information on the Take Flight Program, visit Wright State’s website.
